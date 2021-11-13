   
Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Interview with Sinterklaas: 'I have great admiration for...
    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Photo by Belga

    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children awaiting his landing at the Port.

    “The children have had it so hard for two years now and they have been so brave,” Sinterklaas told the Flemish news outlet.

    In Belgian culture, Sinterklaas arrives in the country from Spain (or Turkey, depending on who you ask) via a steamboat and docks at Antwerp before preparing to distribute gifts to children.

    Last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s took place under new rules requiring anyone over the age of 12 to present a Covid Safe Ticket.

    The VRT journalists who spoke with Sinterklaas said that unlike other years, this time he did not come directly from his castle on the Spanish mainland.

    “We made a diversion to the Spanish island of La Palma,” Sinterklaas told them.

    “They had asked me about a method to extinguish the erupting volcano there. On my advice, they are now discharging gigantic tubs of dough above the crater. In a few days’ time, the eruption will be a thing of the past and the volcano will be covered with a metre-thick layer of well-done speculoos.”

    Sinterklaas had high praise for all the children, and also for the important adults in their lives who have helped them cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

    “The children have had it so hard for two years now and they have been so brave,” Sinterklaas told reporters.

    “I have great admiration for the children, their parents and their teachers, because they have had difficult times. I love that I can greet them all again in a few hours – finally.”

