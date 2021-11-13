France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians...

Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the Internet site of the French Diplomatic Service.

This obligation does not apply to people travelling by road as part of their regular professional activity. It also does not affect overland travel of less than 24 hours within a defined radius of 30 kilometres from one’s place of residence.

Also exempted is professional travel whose urgency is such that it cannot accommodate testing, according to the French authorities.

The measures will also be applied to a series of other countries, including Germany, the Service said.