   
France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians...
Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for...
Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask...
Smart cameras to be used to check on...
COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    2
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    3
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    4
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash

    Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the Internet site of the French Diplomatic Service.

    This obligation does not apply to people travelling by road as part of their regular professional activity. It also does not affect overland travel of less than 24 hours within a defined radius of 30 kilometres from one’s place of residence.

    Also exempted is professional travel whose urgency is such that it cannot accommodate testing, according to the French authorities.

    The measures will also be applied to a series of other countries, including Germany, the Service said.

    Latest news

    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children ...
    Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools
    The Education Minister of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Carlone Désir, is not in favour of requiring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year primary ...
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    Smart cameras will soon be used to keep track of drivers using mobile phones while at the wheel, L’Avenir and Medahuis newspapers reported on ...
    COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure
    The COP26 meeting in Glasgow did not end as scheduled on Friday at 7:00 PM, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries continued their discussions in ...
    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, ...
    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    Bedbugs are becoming a “growing problem” in Brussels, according to research from Puerto, a non-profit organisation that supports (ex) homeless ...