Nine Flemish cities and communes awarded ‘child-friendly’ designation...

Nine cities and municipalities of Flanders can now call themselves “child-friendly” after receiving the special designation from Flemish Minister of Youth Benjamin Dalle (CD&V).

Dalle visited the winning locations in the provinces of Limburg and Antwerp on Saturday, according to HLN.

“We reward cities and municipalities that really take into account the impact of their decisions on the wider social environment of children, young people, their families and associations,” said Dalle.

The nine winners are Geel, Gent, Laarne, Mechelen, Oudsbergen, Pelt, Roeselare, Sint-Niklaas and Turnhout.

“In this pandemic, it is especially important to pay attention to the rights of children and young people,” said Minister Dalle.

“Child-friendly cities and towns put this at the heart of their policies. I am therefore particularly impressed by all the projects and commitments of the cities and towns.”

Ghent, Mechelen, Sint-Niklaas and Turnhout also received the label in 2014, when it was awarded for the first time.

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Riemst, Hoogstraten, Halle, Genk, Denderleeuw, Bruges, Beersel, Aarschot, Middelkerke, Poperinge, Kortrijk, Herenthout, Leuven, Geraardsbergen, Dendermonde and Temse have also already received the label in recent years.

The “Child Friendly City or Municipality” award has its origins in the Child Friendly Cities movement, which originated with the UN and UNICEF.

Local authorities can submit an application and must then demonstrate that they have a long-term ambition to work on the child-friendliness of their policy.