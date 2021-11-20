What caused the power outage in Brussels last night?

A major power outage saw dozens of streets in Brussels go dark on Friday from 7:25 PM, with the network not fully restored until around 1:00 AM.

The power cut, which hit the municipalities of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Ganshoren and Evere, is thought to have been caused by a problem with a cable installed upstream from the general supply centre earlier in the day, Belga News Agency reports.

Panne d’électricité à Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Evere, Ganshoren. Situation probablement rétablie à 23:50 https://t.co/EYsUtCp8KE. Nos techniciens se rendent sur place. — Sibelga (@sibelga) November 19, 2021

The replacement was required after a cable belonging to Elia, the high-voltage network operator, was damaged during work in the morning and replaced by a spare.

Bypasses were used to re-supply priority customers such as hospitals. Around 10:30 PM, electricity was restored to 49% of customers.