   
What caused the power outage in Brussels last night?
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
    Credit: Canva

    A major power outage saw dozens of streets in Brussels go dark on Friday from 7:25 PM, with the network not fully restored until around 1:00 AM.

    The power cut, which hit the municipalities of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Ganshoren and Evere, is thought to have been caused by a problem with a cable installed upstream from the general supply centre earlier in the day, Belga News Agency reports.

    The replacement was required after a cable belonging to Elia, the high-voltage network operator, was damaged during work in the morning and replaced by a spare.

    Bypasses were used to re-supply priority customers such as hospitals. Around 10:30 PM, electricity was restored to 49% of customers.

