Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday

Police unions have announced a demonstration for Monday morning in Brussels. A procession is expected to travel through the capital again. Activists are expected to gather at 6:00 AM at Brussels Central station.

The unions expect a similar turnout to last Tuesday’s, when 800 police officers demonstrated, Belga News Agency reports.

According to a representative of ACV/CSC Police, the authorisation to demonstrate has been accepted. The route of the march is still being discussed with the local police.

The police unions have been carrying out daily actions against the unsuccessful salary negotiations and the reform of the end-of-career scheme in the police. They also denounce a lack of resources.

A meeting on Thursday with representatives of the Interior did not make any progress. Actions are, therefore, still expected next week. Unions are due to meet the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, who returned to the country this weekend after a working visit to the US.