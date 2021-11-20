   
Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
    Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic

    Saturday, 20 November 2021

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Several million mouth masks that do not meet quality requirements have entered the Belgian market, according to checks carried out by the Economic Inspection.

    The inspectors blocked 241 of the 719 shipments they examined over the past year and a half, which means that, in 30% of cases, the models were substandard, newspapers from the Mediahuis group reported on Saturday. This applied to both surgical masks and facemasks made of cloth.

    The FPS Economy has now issued a recommendation urging people to check any masks they buy carefully. “It’s essential for these masks, whatever the manner in which they are used or their origin, to provide adequate levels of protection,” it stressed.

    To prove their quality, surgical masks, for example, need to be stamped “CE” on their packaging. That means the producers need to be registered, and their products must be certified in Europe. However, this stamp is often counterfeited.

