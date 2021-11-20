Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday

Brussels police have said they expect thousands of people to participate in an anti coronavirus measures demonstration planned for Sunday.

Protesters are expected to gather at the Brussels North Station on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM to demonstrate in a “march against the corona pass,” according to organisers.

On Wednesday, Belgium’s Consultative Committee announced that the new measures listed below are intended to avoid having to take more drastic ones at a later point, as Austria has decided to do. Belgium’s latest measures went into effect on Saturday.

“We are expecting several thousand participants,” Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels police, told HLN. “Our people will accompany the crowd from the North Station to Kleine Wetstraat, as is always the case when a demonstration is authorised.”

Police have said they do not expect protests to end in a similar situation to the riots in Rotterdam on Friday evening. “The Police is prepared, is consulting with the organisers and will take the necessary measures,” Van de keere said.