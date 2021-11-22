   
Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to top foreign universities
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to...
Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high...
Belgium in Brief: Then What?...
Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen...
Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    2
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    3
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    4
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    5
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Share article:

    Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to top foreign universities

    Monday, 22 November 2021

    Harvard Yard at Harvard University. Credit: Unsplash/ Emily Karakis

    The Flemish Government has announced that it will put aside €2 million every year for scholarships for students in the region who have been accepted into renowned universities abroad.

    For most people, simply gaining a place at high-ranking universities like Yale, Oxford, or Harvard would be unlikely. But when the high fees and living costs are factored in – often totalling hundreds of thousands of euros – this opportunity becomes nigh-on impossible.

    This is why, as of the 2022-2023 academic year, the region is launching a two-year scholarship programme that will help support the “very best students”  –between 20 or 30 per year depending on the costs that the scholarship will cover.

    “This a good policy because studying at such top universities strengthens students considerably and it will mark them out on the labour market,” Herman Van Goethem, dean at the University of Antwerp, told Radio 1.

    Related Posts

    The scholarship will be selective and comes with strict requirements. A student must first apply for and be accepted by the university independently and must have a master’s degree with “excellent grades” from a Flemish university.

    But good grades alone won’t secure a grant as students must also write an extended essay about their “leadership potential.” Finally, they must fill out the grant application form “correctly and on time in excellent Dutch.”

    Part of foreign policy

    The programme will cover students from a wide range of disciplines, from sciences to humanities. The amount of money awarded to students will depend on the course they apply for, the location (a list of eligible universities is still being drawn up), and other related costs such as transport and accommodation.

    “It is important to make sure that the system is democratic: we must decide whether the grant should be dependent on the income of parents and how the government can ensure that it is available to the most talented students at all levels of the population,” Van Goethem asserted, suggesting that a system should be put in place to safeguard the democratic nature of the programme.

    The scholarship programme had already been agreed upon in early July and will be introduced at the request of Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    According to Jambon’s government, this will be an extra instrument of foreign policy, as it will eventually lead to an “international network of top Flemish students at the best universities in the world,” VRT News reported.

    Van Goethem highlighted the benefits of the government is focussing on the very best students as well as trying to democratise education and higher education: “top programmes are really useful – they offer chances and opportunities and this opens up avenues for people who would otherwise not be able to take them.”

    Latest news

    Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high
    The maximum price of petrol in Belgium will be reduced tomorrow, according to the latest figures from the Federal Public Service Economy. For 95 ...
    Belgium in Brief: Then What?
    This weekend, protests against the extra coronavirus measures that many states are introducing took place across Europe. But you probably knew ...
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated ...
    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    Rush hour on Monday morning was quieter than normal on the main roads in the north of the country, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams ...
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    On Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against the stricter coronavirus measures introduced to curb the ...
    Belgian ‘Un Monde’ gets student prize at French film festival
    Belgian filmmaker Laura Wandel’s full-length fiction film, 'Un Monde', was awarded the Jules Verne University of Picardy Student Prize this weekend ...
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    Laboratories that have to analyse PCR tests in Belgium are being overrun, and are saying they can't keep up with the increasing number of tests that ...
    Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to Brussels by end of year
    European micro-mobility company Dott is expanding its Brussels fleet with the addition of 2,000 new e-bikes by the end of the year. Dott’s blue ...
    Qatar 2022: Belgian Football Union’s partners need to sign human rights charter
    Enterprises wishing to partner with the Belgian Football Union for the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar will need to sign a human rights charter, CEO ...
    New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits
    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft royal decree setting fixed amounts for applications for various types of residence permits. The ...
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    Police have used water cannons and tear gas to dispel demonstrators at the march against the current coronavirus measures in Brussels, according to ...
    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
    Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres ...