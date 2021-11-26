   
Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause delays
Friday, 26 November, 2021
    Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause delays

    Friday, 26 November 2021

    Travellers are Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

    Police unions are taking action at Brussels and Charleroi airports this Friday morning, causing delayed services at both locations.

    At 7:00 AM at Brussels Airport, delays caused by the police “work-to-rule” were estimated at 40 minutes for passengers, Belga News Agency reports.

    “The actions are at the level of passport control for passengers departing to the non-Schengen zone,” said Brussels Airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard.

    In Charleroi, while the trade union front has planned to start its actions outside the airport at 11:00 AM, actions will have started earlier in the morning inside the airport with “thorough controls”. The trade union front is meeting at 11:00 AM for a screening blockade that should last until mid-afternoon.

    In addition to a pay rise, the police officers are demanding an end-of-career plan. Their mobilisation also intends to denounce the numerous savings made on the federal police budget.

