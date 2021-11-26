Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause delays

Police unions are taking action at Brussels and Charleroi airports this Friday morning, causing delayed services at both locations.

At 7:00 AM at Brussels Airport, delays caused by the police “work-to-rule” were estimated at 40 minutes for passengers, Belga News Agency reports.

“The actions are at the level of passport control for passengers departing to the non-Schengen zone,” said Brussels Airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard.

Due to a work-to-rule action by the unions of the Federal Police, longer waiting times are possible at #brusselsairport today. We advise our passengers to come to the airport on time. More information & updates ➡ https://t.co/GBkrdiy2cE — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) November 26, 2021

In Charleroi, while the trade union front has planned to start its actions outside the airport at 11:00 AM, actions will have started earlier in the morning inside the airport with “thorough controls”. The trade union front is meeting at 11:00 AM for a screening blockade that should last until mid-afternoon.

In addition to a pay rise, the police officers are demanding an end-of-career plan. Their mobilisation also intends to denounce the numerous savings made on the federal police budget.