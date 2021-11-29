   
Fake PCR tests lead to court hearings for 160 air passengers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Latest News:
Fake PCR tests lead to court hearings for...
No crowds, limited events: these measures take effect...
Brussels and Liège residents invited to sleep rough...
Belgium in Brief: Delta, Gamma… Omicron?...
Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, warns WHO
    2
    De Croo: ‘The one certainty that we can rely on is the impact of our personal behaviour’
    3
    Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents
    4
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    5
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    Share article:

    Fake PCR tests lead to court hearings for 160 air passengers

    Monday, 29 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    In recent months a high number of passengers arriving at Brussels Airport have been found to have fake negative PCR tests; 160 travellers will appear before public prosecutors over the coming weeks, Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors announced on Monday.

    Those found guilty can face penalties of up to six months in prison and €1,200 fines – as has already been handed out to some passengers. Indeed, since overseas travel again became possible in April, over 800 passengers have been found with false documents. Speaking to VRT News, public prosecutor Ine Van Wymersch said that “this amounts to forgery of documents and is therefore treated criminally.”

    Related Posts

    Those arriving in Belgium must fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) but, depending on the country of departure, also often require a negative PCR test to travel to Belgium. To combat abuse of the system, authorities have published directives on legal actions that are faced by those who are caught.

    “These last months, 820 people have been caught with fake documents at check-in or when boarding their flight,” prosecutors announced. “They were denied entry to the plane and were handed settlement proposals of €750.”

    Officials added that 80% of those caught accepted the €750 settlement but those that did not will now appear in court.

    Latest news

    No crowds, limited events: these measures take effect today
    Most of Belgium's latest measures already took effect on Saturday, but some changes – concerning public events, sports competitions and schools – ...
    Brussels and Liège residents invited to sleep rough to raise awareness for homeless
    As temperatures dip below freezing, sleeping on the streets becomes potentially life-threatening, even without factoring in the myriad other hazards ...
    Belgium in Brief: Delta, Gamma… Omicron?
    Since June, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is no longer calling newly-discovered coronavirus "variants of concern" after the country where they ...
    Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, warns WHO
    The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a "very high" global risk for which countries must be well-prepared, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) ...
    De Croo: ‘The one certainty that we can rely on is the impact of our personal behaviour’
    On Monday morning, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo spoke on La Première radio station about the recently-announced coronavirus measures and, in ...
    Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents
    All residents of the Brussels-Capital Region from 18 years old can make an appointment for a third/booster dose against the coronavirus from this ...
    Covid-19 decisions made ‘too hastily’, socialist leader argues
    The government is missing a "general lack of method" when it comes to how coronavirus fighting measures are decided on, according to the leader of ...
    Aggression against railway staff more than doubled since 2020
    In the first three quarters of 2021, the number of reports of aggression against national railway company SNCB's staff has more than doubled compared ...
    Intervention hotline 1722 activated following bad weather warnings
    Following bad weather warnings from Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI), the Federal Public Service (FPS) Home Affairs has ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Thousands march in Brussels to raise awareness of violence against women
    More than 3,000 people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday afternoon for a national march to raise awareness of violence against women in ...
    Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in a few weeks, virologist says
    The efficacy of the current coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant will be clear in one to two weeks, Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst ...