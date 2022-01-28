Saturday, January 29, 2022

€400 million in Covid bonuses for private-sector employees this year

Friday, January 28, 2022
€400 million in Covid bonuses for private-sector employees this year
Photo by LYCS Architecture on Unsplash

Half of Belgium’s private-sector employees – roughly 1.4 million workers – expect bonuses worth a total of €400 million this year for doing their job during the continued Covid pandemic.

About 50,000 companies plan to pass out corona bonus checks, worth up to €500 each, according to research by entrepreneurial firm Unizo, De Tijd reports. Unizo based its estimate on data from check companies, including Edenred and Sodexo.

Workers receiving the Corona bonus will enjoy the extra spending power at a time when inflation is pushing up prices of many consumer goods. However, for employers, the pressure to pay Corona bonuses comes at a dicey time, Unizo officials said.

Related Posts

Wages in Belgium are tied to the inflation rate. Thanks to agreements with labour unions, employees already are likely to see wage increases this year. The fear for employers is having to swallow the cost of paying out Corona bonuses if they can’t raise the prices of their goods or services.

The Corona bonus was never intended to become so widespread. Instead, the Corona bonuses were proposed as a perk for companies to distribute if they were comfortable doing so, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) said a year ago.

“It was not the intention to decide that all companies in certain sectors give a minimum amount,” De Croo said, De Tijd reported.

 

Latest News

‘Media presented varied picture of social reality during the pandemic,’ says journalists association
Brussels metro stations will only play Belgian music on Monday
€400 million in Covid bonuses for private-sector employees this year
Refusing protests will not prevent riots, Etterbeek mayor says
Antwerp to get bigger by adding 10th district by 2025
First-buyers should get priority on housing market, socialist party says
Thousands of positive Covid cases go undetected in Brussels every day
Belgian inflation rate soars to highest level in a generation
Naked cyclops on Belgian E17 motorway sold for nearly €30,000
Employees who do not telework currently at highest risk of Covid infection
Young boy who stabbed police officer charged with attempted homicide
Belgium in Brief: Raise your glass to an extra hour
Morocco reopens airspace after more than two months
Diesel fuel prices climb to record highs

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.