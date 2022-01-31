Storm Corrie: RMI warns of wind gusts, storm tide and rain

Credit: Greg/Flickr

After a period of relative calm in the weather, storm Corrie is expected to move into the Benelux region on Monday, bringing with it strong gusts of wind and dangerous tides.

“The Flemish Agency for Maritime Services and Coast (MDK) and the Flemish Waterways warn of dangerous storm tides along the coast/Zeeschelde Monday afternoon,” reads a warning from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

“High water levels are expected due to a stormy north westerly wind in the North Sea. The water level may locally flood palisades, especially in combination with wave action. Walking on palisades, quays and dikes is not without danger. Please be vigilant.”

High winds in places

Gusts are expected to be most intense over the North Sea itself, where winds could potentially exceed 120 km/h in places.

The storm, which the British are calling storm Malik, moved on Sunday night from Scotland towards the North Sea, with its arrival in the Benelux region expected Monday morning.

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has named the storm Corrie, after the first female meteorologist at the KNMI.

Forecast for the rest of the country

“The wind is going to be strong [on Monday] across the country,” HLN weatherman Frank Dubbocage said on Sunday afternoon.

“The maximum of the wind will be around noon. It’s not really going to be a gale force wind, but it is going to be briskly blowing. Be careful and don’t go for a walk directly in a forest, because branches could possibly break off.”

The flood gates along the Scheldt quays in Antwerp will be closed on Monday afternoon due to the expected high tide. Drivers who have parked their cars on the Scheldt Quays are advised to move them.

The spring tide will also impact the schedules of water bus and ferry services. Users should check the respective websites for up-to-date information. The flood gates are expected to reopen around 18:00 on Monday.