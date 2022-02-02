Youth in Belgium conflicted about climate change when travelling

Credit: Belga

Young people in Belgium have contradictive opinions regarding travel as a majority says they will take climate change into account when choosing a holiday destination, but more than half will fly next summer.

While 63% of young Belgians (aged 15-29) say they will take climate change into account when choosing a holiday destination, 56% say they will fly next summer, the latest Climate Survey published by the European Investment Bank on Tuesday found.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of young people (27%) say they plan to fly to a faraway destination, compared to 22% of 30- to 64-year-olds and 14% of those aged over 65.

Across the entire population, 60% indicated that they take climate change into account when deciding where to travel to, while 44% of 30- to 64-year-olds and 27% of people aged over 65 indicate that they will go on holiday by plane in the summer of 2022.

Generational differences

Almost 80% of people living in Belgium feel that they are doing everything in their power to combat climate change in their daily lives. For example, 43% of respondents say they buy second-hand clothes rather than new ones, with women and young people being more likely to do so.

Young people are also more likely to allow climate considerations to play a role in their job search (56% for young people versus 41% among 30- to 64-year-olds).

When it comes to buying a car, 63% of people in Belgium mention they are thinking of buying a hybrid or electric car, 26% more than those who say they will buy a petrol or diesel car (37%).

“Despite some clear differences between the generations, Belgians are increasingly turning to more sustainable mobility and consumption habits to tackle climate change,” Kris Peeters, Vice-President of the EIB, said.

“This shift in individual behaviour shows that people of all ages are willing to do more in their daily lives to combat the climate crisis.” However, most respondents feel that other people living in the country are not doing everything they can to combat climate change.