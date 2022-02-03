New explosion in Antwerp district of Deurne

It is thought that the recurring explosions might be connected with the illegal drugs trade. Credit: Belga

An explosion was reported Wednesday night in the Antwerp district of Deurne, a part of town that’s no stranger to such occurrences.

At about 2 a.m., an explosion damaged a house but did not harm anyone inside or in nearby dwellings, according to local police and fire department officials on the scene, Belga News Agency reported.

“The explosion caused slight damage,” said Wouter Bruyns, local police spokesman. “No one was injured. The investigation into the context and possible circumstances is underway.”

For more than a year, Antwerp police and fire department officials have reported several small explosions occurring in Deurne. In the summer of 2020 and last February, similar explosions occurred in Deurne, The Brussels Times previously reported.

In November, following some explosions late last summer and fall, the Federal Judicial Police opened an investigation into a possible link between Deurne explosions and the local illegal drug trade.