Saturday, February 5, 2022

Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found

Saturday, February 5, 2022
Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found
© Belga

A small plane that carried three tourists, including two Belgian residents, has been located after going missing last week.

An Icelandic official confirmed on Twitter that the plane was found at the bottom of a lake, Belga News Agency reported. All four on board died.

A huge search operation was triggered after the Cessna C172 disappeared last week with four persons on board, the pilot and the three tourists. The search effort involved more than 1,000 members of Iceland’s Search and Rescue organisation, as well as boats, divers and two Icelandic Coast Guard helicopters. It was finally discovered by an underwater drone.

Various media had reported that the three tourists on board the plane were Dutch, Belgian and U.S. nationals. However, the Belgian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that although two of the passengers resided in Belgium, they were not Belgian nationals.

Latest News

Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears
Lower electricity VAT will see income losses through delayed indexation
Liège Province on orange alert with heavy rain due on Sunday
21 children mistakenly given Moderna vaccine in Flanders
Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found
Forêt de Soignes gets tough on dog walkers
Brussels Behind the Scenes: Green Deal on the move
Judge lifts ban on ‘Castle murder’ documentary
‘New’ aggressive HIV variant discovered in the Netherlands and Belgium
Giant Ed Sheeran mural removed as Brussels greenlights Belgium’s largest hotel
Belgium gains eight new millionaires after EuroMillions draw
Hospitalisations up but rate of virus reproduction now below 1
8 in 10 vaccinated teenagers want to get booster shot
Hidden Belgium: Chocolaterie Defroidmont

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.