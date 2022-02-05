Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found

© Belga

A small plane that carried three tourists, including two Belgian residents, has been located after going missing last week.

An Icelandic official confirmed on Twitter that the plane was found at the bottom of a lake, Belga News Agency reported. All four on board died.

A huge search operation was triggered after the Cessna C172 disappeared last week with four persons on board, the pilot and the three tourists. The search effort involved more than 1,000 members of Iceland’s Search and Rescue organisation, as well as boats, divers and two Icelandic Coast Guard helicopters. It was finally discovered by an underwater drone.

Various media had reported that the three tourists on board the plane were Dutch, Belgian and U.S. nationals. However, the Belgian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that although two of the passengers resided in Belgium, they were not Belgian nationals.