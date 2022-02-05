Liège Province on orange alert with heavy rain due on Sunday

Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, has issued an orange alert for Liège in anticipation of the heavy rains expected in the province on Sunday, Belga news agency reports.

The rest of the country has been placed on yellow alert, except for the coast and West Flanders.

Steady rains of growing intensity are to be expected from Saturday night to Sunday evening, according to the IRM. They will be followed immediately by downpours, with over 25 l/m2 of rain expected. Some areas in Antwerp, Limburg, Namur and Luxembourg provinces can expect as much as 40 l/m2 of rainfall, the Institute reported.

The IRM has also issued a yellow alert for slippery conditions between Sunday night and Monday in Namur and Luxembourg.

The entire country has been placed on a yellow alert for strong winds on Sunday, with the possibility of gusts as high as 80 to 90 km/h.

On the coast and in some very localised inland areas, the wind speed could even be higher than 90 km/h, the IRM warned.