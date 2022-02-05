Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears

Credit: Belga

On Saturday, the supermarkets Cora, Match and Smatch issued a recall of packs of Scottish smoked salmon after the pathogenic bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was detected. The recall came at the request of the Federal Agency for Food Safety (AFSCA).

Any shoppers that bought the product, marked with the Cora brand and with an expiry date of 5 February, have been told not to eat the fish but return it to the point of sale where they will receive a refund, Belga News Agency reported.

Anyone who has already eaten the salmon and who develop symptoms of fever or headaches should consult a GP. Pregnant women should be particularly aware of the effects that listeria can provoke, where illness can be acute although have an incubation period of up to eight weeks.