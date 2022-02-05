Saturday, February 5, 2022

Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears

Saturday, February 5, 2022
Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears
Credit: Belga

On Saturday, the supermarkets Cora, Match and Smatch issued a recall of packs of Scottish smoked salmon after the pathogenic bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was detected. The recall came at the request of the Federal Agency for Food Safety (AFSCA).

Any shoppers that bought the product, marked with the Cora brand and with an expiry date of 5 February, have been told not to eat the fish but return it to the point of sale where they will receive a refund, Belga News Agency reported.

A Cora pack of smoked salmon.

Anyone who has already eaten the salmon and who develop symptoms of fever or headaches should consult a GP. Pregnant women should be particularly aware of the effects that listeria can provoke, where illness can be acute although have an incubation period of up to eight weeks.

Latest News

Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears
Lower electricity VAT will see income losses through delayed indexation
Liège Province on orange alert with heavy rain due on Sunday
21 children mistakenly given Moderna vaccine in Flanders
Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found
Forêt de Soignes gets tough on dog walkers
Brussels Behind the Scenes: Green Deal on the move
Judge lifts ban on ‘Castle murder’ documentary
‘New’ aggressive HIV variant discovered in the Netherlands and Belgium
Giant Ed Sheeran mural removed as Brussels greenlights Belgium’s largest hotel
Belgium gains eight new millionaires after EuroMillions draw
Hospitalisations up but rate of virus reproduction now below 1
8 in 10 vaccinated teenagers want to get booster shot
Hidden Belgium: Chocolaterie Defroidmont

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.