Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers

Job seekers in Wallonia will be able to obtain their driving licence free of charge, La Dernière Heure reported on Friday.

The Walloon government has given the go-ahead for the first “passeports drive,” which translates to “drive passports,” making €8 million available for 4,000 job seekers without a licence.

Specifically, the Walloon Region will subsidise driving licence courses and exams, covering 30 hours of driving school and the passing of the theoretical and practical exam.

This measure will be offered to job seekers who are following or have completed a training course in 2020 at Le Forem (the Walloon employment service) or one of its partners, as well as to those who are registered in a socio-professional integration process with a public centre of social welfare (CPAS) or a regional employment mission.

The pilot project was proposed by Walloon Employment Minister Christie Morreale as one of several economic stimulus measures for which the Walloon government released a financial envelope last July.

The first “drive passports” will be granted from 28 September via the various organisations involved in the project and will be usable in the approved driving schools and partners of the project. If the project proves successful, it should be extended to all job seekers.

The Brussels Times