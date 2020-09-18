Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers

This measure will be offered to job seekers who are following or have completed a training course in 2020 at Le Forem (the Walloon employment service) or one of its partners, as well as to those who are registered in a socio-professional integration process with a public centre of social welfare (CPAS) or a regional employment mission.
The pilot project was proposed by Walloon Employment Minister Christie Morreale as one of several economic stimulus measures for which the Walloon government released a financial envelope last July.
The first “drive passports” will be granted from 28 September via the various organisations involved in the project and will be usable in the approved driving schools and partners of the project. If the project proves successful, it should be extended to all job seekers.