   
2 in 3 companies want to review seniority-based pay
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 November, 2020
Latest News:
2 in 3 companies want to review seniority-based...
Memorial for Covid-19 victims erected in Walloon city...
Belgium may have passed Covid-19 peak, says Steven...
Belgium in Brief: On The Right Track...
Defence: Pay rises and telework planned for the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 November 2020
    2 in 3 companies want to review seniority-based pay
    Memorial for Covid-19 victims erected in Walloon city
    Belgium may have passed Covid-19 peak, says Steven Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: On The Right Track
    Defence: Pay rises and telework planned for the military
    Rapid antigen tests: hospitals, front-line workers and testing centres get priority
    Covid-19 vaccine-booster will be mass produced in Wallonia
    US elections: Trump claims victory again as vote count continues
    Give Assange keys to city of Leuven, says support committee
    Number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals stabilises, deaths continue to rise
    Carrefour freezes 20,000 prices until year-end
    Belgium adds additional EU areas to its red travel zones
    ‘Alarming’ discrimination against Moroccans in Walloon rental market: study
    Parliament and nurses clash over untrained hospital staff
    ‘Explosion’ of Covid-19 cases, but WHO wants to keep schools in Europe open
    New app to detect Covid-19 infections through coughs in development
    Belgian woman who kidnapped own son to the US gets 4 years in prison
    US Elections: Biden campaign ‘absolutely confident’ of victory
    Belgian police seize 11.5T of cocaine in ‘largest overseas drug bust ever’
    Cyclist spat on by Brussels driver prompts internal police investigation
    View more
    Share article:

    2 in 3 companies want to review seniority-based pay

    Friday, 06 November 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Two out of three companies want to review pay increases based on seniority of the worker, according to an online survey of 576 employers.

    The companies that want a reform according to the survey, which was conducted by HR services group Acerta, KU Leuven and HR Square, feel supported by the government agreement.

    “In the survey, employers mainly say that they will look differently at the way wages are allocated after the coronavirus crisis,” explains Ellen Roelants of Acerta Consult. “This is an important finding. They see flexibility as an important instrument for compensation.”

    Related News

     

    Roelants advocated a closer look at people’s attitudes towards seniority. “Does a young and/or smaller company, a start-up for example, look at it differently from a large company? Perhaps so, and Belgium is a country of SMEs,” she said.

    “The same goes for young workers, seniority means nothing to them,” she said, adding that older workers would consider cancelling seniority as having something taken away from them.

    About half (49%) of the employers surveyed are in favour of a more results-oriented remuneration policy. In fact, one in five employers say they pay their employees on the basis of performance.

    More than half of the companies also remain in favour of company cars after the coronavirus crisis. Only 14% of respondents question this advantage.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times