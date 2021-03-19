   
Belgium has third most job vacancies in Europe
Friday, 19 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium had a job vacancy rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, second only to the Czech Republic (5.0%) and Germany (3.0%) in Europe, according to data from Eurostat published on Friday.

    The job vacancy rate was 1.9% in the euro area last quarter, up from 1.7% in the previous quarter and down from 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, Eurostat said.

    The job vacancy rate in the EU was 1.8% in fourth quarter of 2020, also up from 1.7% in the previous quarter and down from 2.2% in the year before.

    The lowest rates were observed in Greece (0.5% in the third quarter of 2020), as well as in Bulgaria, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia (0.7% each).

    The Brussels Times