Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries...

On Sunday, Israel announced that it would lift its quarantine measures for travellers from 20 countries it now considers “green.”

Tourists returning to Israel from one of these countries should no longer quarantine upon arrival.

The countries now exempted from quarantine rules are Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus and Croatia, the Health Ministry listed.

Although infection with the coronavirus remains relatively high in Israel, four countries now accept Israeli tourists: Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro and four regions of Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu and Crete).

However, travellers leaving Israel for these countries will have to be tested for coronavirus before departure at Ben Gurion International Airport.

The Brussels Times