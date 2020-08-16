   
Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Latest News:
Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries...
Hundreds gather in Brussels to protest against the...
Telecom operators asked to block phone numbers at...
Holiday parks are doing well this summer, mainly...
Premier League: Kevin De Bruyne wins Player of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 August 2020
    Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries
    Hundreds gather in Brussels to protest against the coronavirus measures
    Telecom operators asked to block phone numbers at customers’ request
    Holiday parks are doing well this summer, mainly thanks to Belgians
    Premier League: Kevin De Bruyne wins Player of the Year award
    New orange alert for ‘violent’ thunderstorms across Belgium
    Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge University
    Key to containing coronavirus epidemic is now in Brussels, experts say
    Robert Trump, younger brother of Donald Trump, dies
    Former US ambassador predicted Biden-Harris duo on Belgian TV in 2017
    ‘Violent’ storms expected in Belgium on Sunday afternoon
    Employers on government talks: look outside of politics if need be
    Code yellow: how Belgian universities will start the school year
    Trouble at the coast: Flemish tourism minister blames Brussels
    The sixth sense of animals
    Covid-19: New prison rule is ‘a breach of human rights’
    Covid-19: New cases down, hospitalisations and deaths increase
    Belarus President speaks with Russia’s Putin about protests
    Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week
    The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries

    Sunday, 16 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Sunday, Israel announced that it would lift its quarantine measures for travellers from 20 countries it now considers “green.”

    Tourists returning to Israel from one of these countries should no longer quarantine upon arrival.

    The countries now exempted from quarantine rules are Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus and Croatia, the Health Ministry listed.

    Although infection with the coronavirus remains relatively high in Israel, four countries now accept Israeli tourists: Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro and four regions of Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu and Crete).

    However, travellers leaving Israel for these countries will have to be tested for coronavirus before departure at Ben Gurion International Airport.

    The Brussels Times