   
Microplastic particles can now be found in human organs
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020
Latest News:
Microplastic particles can now be found in human...
‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt...
Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’...
Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from...
Heatwave in Belgium has officially ended after 12...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Microplastic particles can now be found in human organs
    ‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt on Google Street View
    Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’
    Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from Antwerp to Brussels, Crisis Centre warns
    Heatwave in Belgium has officially ended after 12 days
    Historians slam Belgium’s new committee on colonial past
    Lebanese Belgians organise aid transport of 5,000 tonnes to Beirut
    Ryanair cuts 1 in 5 flights in September and October
    Up to 10% Covid-19 transmission risk in trains, new study reveals
    Nearly 1.4 million Belgians have ‘inactive’ employment status
    Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Belgians going abroad ‘are taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
    Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
    More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an inheritance
    Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son
    Quarantine or isolation: what is the difference?
    Belgium in Brief: The Gravity Of The Situation
    Head of Belarusian opposition ready to ‘act as a national leader’
    European Council to meet on Belarus protests this Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Microplastic particles can now be found in human organs

    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Scientists have found a method to discover particles of microplastic and nanoplastic in human organs for the first time, according to research presented at the congress of the American Chemical Society on Monday.

    The research, reported on by The Guardian, shows that scientists were able to find particles of microplastic (with a diameter smaller than 5 mm) and nanoplastic (with a diameter smaller than 0.001 mm) in all studied organs.

    “It would be naive to believe there is plastic everywhere but just not in us,” Rolf Halden at Arizona State University told The Guardian.

    The particles found in the 47 lungs, livers, spleens and kidneys examined were presumably ingested along with food and water.

    In total, the scientists were able to discover dozens of types of plastic in the organs, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from which plastic drinking bottles are made and polyethylene, used for plastic bags.

    Related News:

     

    Although the plastic’s impact on our health has not been determined, the researchers are concerned. Research done in marine animals has found links between exposure to microplastics and infertility, inflammation and cancer.

    “We never want to be alarmist, but it is concerning that these non-biodegradable materials that are present everywhere [may] enter and accumulate in human tissues, and we do not know the possible health effects,” Varun Kelkar of Arizona State University said.

    The researchers hope that these results will lead to more in-depth research into the effect of pollution on our bodies. “Once we get a better idea of what’s in the tissues, we can conduct epidemiological studies to assess human health impacts,” he said. “That way, we can start to understand the potential health risks, if any.”

    The chemical bisphenol A (BPA), which is mainly used in the production of plastics, was also found in all test samples.

    The US Environmental Protection Agency is concerned about the presence of the substance because of its impact on the human body. Among other things, it can affect development and reproduction.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times