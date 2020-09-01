Belgian hospital begins treatment with another potential Covid-19 drug

“Covid-19 can have devastating effects on patients, especially those at risk of developing serious respiratory complications. There is a great need for more treatment options to address these,” said pneumologist Muriel Lins, doctor in AZ Sint-Maarten – the hospital in Mechelen. Lins is the coordinator of the test programme in Belgium.
“We are pleased to be the first site to treat patients with BIO101,” she said. “It demonstrates our commitment to advancing clinical research on COVID-19 and providing the best care to patients with severe respiratory manifestations.”