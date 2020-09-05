Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a week
Saturday, 05 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium’s crisis centre’s press conferences will be reduced from three to one a week, Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre told Belga News Agency.
“We continue to communicate the figures on a daily basis, but the interpretation that is currently given three times a week at a press conference will henceforth only take place once a week – on Wednesdays,” he said.
That’s because there is less information to interpret at the moment, according to Stevens.