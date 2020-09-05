   
Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a week
Saturday, 05 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s crisis centre’s press conferences will be reduced from three to one a week, Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre told Belga News Agency.

    “We continue to communicate the figures on a daily basis, but the interpretation that is currently given three times a week at a press conference will henceforth only take place once a week – on Wednesdays,” he said.

    That’s because there is less information to interpret at the moment, according to Stevens.

    “The figures are stable and then you can’t continue to give explanations,” he said.

    “But we keep our finger on the pulse and if necessary the frequency will be adjusted again,” Stevens concluded.

