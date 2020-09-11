Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions

There are clear regional differences in the new increase in coronavirus infections, virologist Steven Van Gucht said on Friday at a National Crisis Centre press conference.
During the week from 1 to 7 September, an average of 547.4 new coronavirus infections were recorded daily. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the previous seven days.
“Regionally, we see some clear differences. In percentage terms, the largest increases are in the west of the country, with increases of between 5% and 64%. We see the strongest increases in percentage terms in West Flanders,” Van Gucht explained.
“In the east, on the other hand, we are seeing stabilisation to a slight decline.”