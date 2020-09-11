   
Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian health care staff expect thousands to turn...
Coronavirus: Lufthansa Group refunds 1,800 flight tickets per...
Belgium wants a federal government by 1 October...
Brussels Fire Brigade called to Greenpeace’s flame banner...
Anti-LGBTQI+ violence victims can now reach Brussels police...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Belgian health care staff expect thousands to turn up at weekend protest
    Coronavirus: Lufthansa Group refunds 1,800 flight tickets per hour
    Belgium wants a federal government by 1 October
    Brussels Fire Brigade called to Greenpeace’s flame banner
    Anti-LGBTQI+ violence victims can now reach Brussels police via website
    Belgium’s national opera will honour conductor who died during rehearsal
    Planckendael hopes for the return of 22 escaped birds
    European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma research
    Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday
    Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions
    City shuffle: Brussels rethinks public space amid coronavirus summer
    Human trafficking: Brussels prosecutor knew of Vietnamese minors who died
    ‘Unheard of’: Minister condemns sharing nude photos of Flemish media personalities
    Weather report: up to 31 degrees on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Amazon Fires – Europe Guilty?
    Flanders will fight to maintain ritual slaughter ban
    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
    Why Belgium considers Spain a red travel zone
    Belgians urged to destroy unsolicited seed packs from Asia
    Rock Werchter: Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed for 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Prof. Steven Van Gucht © Belga

    There are clear regional differences in the new increase in coronavirus infections, virologist Steven Van Gucht said on Friday at a National Crisis Centre press conference.

    During the week from 1 to 7 September, an average of 547.4 new coronavirus infections were recorded daily. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the previous seven days.

    “Regionally, we see some clear differences. In percentage terms, the largest increases are in the west of the country, with increases of between 5% and 64%. We see the strongest increases in percentage terms in West Flanders,” Van Gucht explained.

    “In the east, on the other hand, we are seeing stabilisation to a slight decline.”

    Related Articles

     

    In absolute numbers, however, the Brussels Region remains in the lead, with 140 new infections in the past week, an increase of 20% compared to the previous week.

    “The Brussels Region is now also the region with the highest number of tests carried out. Last week, more than 18 tests per 1,000 inhabitants were taken.”

    “At the same time, we can see that more than 5% of all samples tested in Brussels are still positive, which is almost twice as high as in the rest of the country,” said Van Gucht.

    The second highest number of new cases was found in the province of Antwerp: 106 in the last seven days, an increase of 29%.

    The Brussels Times