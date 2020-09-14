   
Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in...
Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from...
Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new...
Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19...
Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
    Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new coronavirus cases in a week
    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
    Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into ULB
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Cercle Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested
    Crucial EU-China summit faces challenges
    Covid-19: More than 600 new cases a day
    Global access to vaccine faces huge funding gap, says WHO
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
    Ryanair will cut twice as many jobs as expected in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In the last two weeks or so, nearly 18,000 Belgians have had to wait more than 24 hours for the results of a Covid-19 test.

    Dutch-speaking newspapers De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws reported Monday that those who tested negative had to isolate themselves while waiting for the verdict and therefore missed a day of work or school for nothing.

    The newspapers have analysed the government figures provided about the tests carried out in each laboratory. It emerged that in the past 14 days almost 18,000 Covid-19 test results were not sent to doctors within 24 hours, while the government requires for results to be provided within this time frame.

    On average, 98% of the results were negative, according to the newspapers.

    Related Articles

     

    “It’s a small minority that does not stick to this time limit,” according to Philippe De Backer, the minister in charge of testing.

    “But as we carry out so many tests, there are in absolute numbers many people who have to wait more than a day,” he admitted.

    According to De Backer, the situation has however greatly improved compared to a few weeks ago.

    In mid-August, the minister admitted in the House that laboratories were systematically too slow to report results and that sanctions would be implemented.

    This seems to be bearing fruit, since at the beginning of last month about 13% of results were submitted too late, compared to 5% now.

    The Brussels Times