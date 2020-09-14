Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
Credit: Belga
In the last two weeks or so, nearly 18,000 Belgians have had to wait more than 24 hours for the results of a Covid-19 test.
Dutch-speaking newspapers De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws reported Monday that those who tested negative had to isolate themselves while waiting for the verdict and therefore missed a day of work or school for nothing.
The newspapers have analysed the government figures provided about the tests carried out in each laboratory. It emerged that in the past 14 days almost 18,000 Covid-19 test results were not sent to doctors within 24 hours, while the government requires for results to be provided within this time frame.
On average, 98% of the results were negative, according to the newspapers.