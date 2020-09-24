Sciensano launches 4th Covid-19 health survey for Belgian residents

The Sciensano public health institute launched its fourth Covid-19 health survey for all Belgian residents over 18 years of age, it announced on Thursday.

The population can give its opinion on the measures in force, on the follow-up of contacts of infected persons and on the future vaccine, via a questionnaire available in French, Dutch, German and English.

Sciensano explained that the surveys help scientists and policy-makers to identify trends, study important public health parameters and understand the consequences of the crisis.

The Institute regularly launches surveys to collect new, specific and up-to-date data and to monitor certain aspects, such as mental and social well-being, which are recurring topics.

More than 30,000 people took part in each of the three previous surveys.

You can access the survey through this link.

