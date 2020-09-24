Sciensano launches 4th Covid-19 health survey for Belgian residents
Credit: Belga
The Sciensano public health institute launched its fourth Covid-19 health survey for all Belgian residents over 18 years of age, it announced on Thursday.
The population can give its opinion on the measures in force, on the follow-up of contacts of infected persons and on the future vaccine, via a questionnaire available in French, Dutch, German and English.
Sciensano explained that the surveys help scientists and policy-makers to identify trends, study important public health parameters and understand the consequences of the crisis.