Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment

An initial €63 million deal struck with manufacturer Gilead in August secured some 30,000 doses of the antiviral while a larger deal to secure a steady supply from October onwards was in the works.
Officials from the Dutch Health Ministry had approached EU Commission officials in recent weeks to warn that a rise in coronavirus hospitalisations was putting central remdesivir stocks under stress, De Standaard reports.
Doctors in Dutch hospitals have called the drug shortage “unpleasant” but said that the situation is not yet alarming.
A spokesperson for Belgium’s drugs agency AFMPS did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Remdesivir received EU approval in June for use on hospitalised patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19 after studies and trials showed that the use of remdesivir sped-up their recovery.