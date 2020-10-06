   
Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief...
Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus...
‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to...
Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new...
Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    ‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief
    Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment
    ‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to transfers of Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new cases
    Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they don’t know them
    Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport
    Coronavirus situation is ‘derailing’ in Belgium, Marc Van Ranst warns
    Belgian police arrest driver with €100,000 worth of drugs in his car
    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s Francophone universities call for ‘urgent intervention’
    Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus flare-ups
    Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of travel restrictions in the EU
    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
    Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients
    ‘Give me my sauce or I’ll call the cops’: Belgian woman threatens McDonald’s after order mistake
    Covid-19: Paris closes bars, reduces capacity for shopping centres
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ tracing app already downloaded over 657,000 times
    STIB raises ticket price without a smart card
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment

    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    © Belga

    Hospitals in the Netherlands have used up all their stock of remdesivir, the first drug for treating severe Covid-19 patients to receive approval from the EU.

    Dutch health authorities confirmed media reports that the country was out of the antiviral and said that it was expecting to receive new stocks by Tuesday or Wednesday.

    Large stocks of the US-made drug were purchased by the EU executive for member states after the bloc’s drug agency endorsed its use for hospitalised and critically ill coronavirus patients.

    Related News:

     

    An initial €63 million deal struck with manufacturer Gilead in August secured some 30,000 doses of the antiviral while a larger deal to secure a steady supply from October onwards was in the works.

    Officials from the Dutch Health Ministry had approached EU Commission officials in recent weeks to warn that a rise in coronavirus hospitalisations was putting central remdesivir stocks under stress, De Standaard reports.

    Doctors in Dutch hospitals have called the drug shortage “unpleasant” but said that the situation is not yet alarming.

    A spokesperson for Belgium’s drugs agency AFMPS did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Remdesivir received EU approval in June for use on hospitalised patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19 after studies and trials showed that the use of remdesivir sped-up their recovery.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times