   
Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April...
France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate...
New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss...
Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by...
Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO
    France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate Google, Amazon and Facebook
    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
    Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do better
    Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s 5G network
    European Commission calls to do ‘everything possible’ to avoid further lockdown
    Brussels doctors call for drastic changes to Covid-19 testing policy
    Belgium records 20 coronavirus deaths, almost 5,500 new infections per day
    Data protection authority ‘no longer able to fulfil its mission’
    Belgium in Brief: What Is Belgium Waiting For?
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
    Only part of Belgium needs a curfew, expert warns
    Brexit: Thank-you note from 1666 could save Flemish fisheries
    Ryanair scraps 60% flights this winter
    New government: 838 ministerial staff and €434 million running costs
    Coronavirus: University of Ghent will switch to code red
    Belgium warned not to be ‘excessive’ with new measures
    Covid-19 led to twice as much rental discrimination against Moroccans
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The evolution of the pandemic of Covid-19 in Europe is “very worrying”, although the situation is not similar to that of March-April, warned the European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday.

    “The number of cases per day is increasing, as are hospital admissions. Covid is now the fifth cause of death and the bar of 1,000 deaths per day has been reached,” said the director of the European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge, at an online press conference.

    “If we are registering two to three times more cases per day compared to the April peak, we are still seeing five times fewer deaths,” he explained while stressing the importance of the new measures taken across Europe to slow down the transmission of the virus.

    Related News

     

    “These are appropriate and necessary responses to what the data tell us: transmission and sources of infection occur in homes and indoor public places, and in people who do not follow self-protection measures properly,” Kluge said.

    The WHO European zone, which includes 53 countries, including Russia, has more than 7.25 million official cases and nearly 250,000 deaths related to the virus, according to the organisation’s surveillance table.

    The Brussels Times