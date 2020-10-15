Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO

The evolution of the pandemic of Covid-19 in Europe is “very worrying”, although the situation is not similar to that of March-April, warned the European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday.

“The number of cases per day is increasing, as are hospital admissions. Covid is now the fifth cause of death and the bar of 1,000 deaths per day has been reached,” said the director of the European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge, at an online press conference.

“If we are registering two to three times more cases per day compared to the April peak, we are still seeing five times fewer deaths,” he explained while stressing the importance of the new measures taken across Europe to slow down the transmission of the virus.

“These are appropriate and necessary responses to what the data tell us: transmission and sources of infection occur in homes and indoor public places, and in people who do not follow self-protection measures properly,” Kluge said.

The WHO European zone, which includes 53 countries, including Russia, has more than 7.25 million official cases and nearly 250,000 deaths related to the virus, according to the organisation’s surveillance table.

The Brussels Times