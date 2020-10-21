Netherlands breaks new daily coronavirus infection record...

A total of 8,764 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Netherlands between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, setting a new daily record for the country.

On Tuesday, the Netherlands reported 8,175 positive tests in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths caused by the epidemic has also increased, with 59 new deaths reported. However, not all of these have occurred in the last 24 hours as some are being reported with some delay.

The total number of reported deaths from the virus is now 6,873, according to a graphic on EenVandaag based on data from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Since the start of the pandemic, 253,134 people have tested positive in the Netherlands.

Belgium, too, recorded an average of nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, reaching a total of 240,159 confirmed infections as of Wednesday.

