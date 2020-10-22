   
Coronavirus: France expands curfew to 20 departments
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
    Coronavirus: France expands curfew to 20 departments

    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The curfew in France will be extended to about twenty departments, various sources told the BFM-TV news channel.

    French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to announce it formally at a 5:00 PM press conference.

    Since last Saturday, a curfew has been in place in the Paris region and eight major cities. The curfew is between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

    According to the Nice-Matin newspaper, the department of Alpes-Maritimes, which includes Cannes as well as Nice, is one of the departments in which curfews apply from Saturday.

    It was already announced on Wednesday that the maximum alert phase would be extended to various other departments on Thursday.

    BFM-TV pointed out that in the cities of Clermont-Ferrand, Tours and Nantes, among others, the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants is increasing considerably in seven days. Strasbourg is also flirting with the maximum threshold.

    Curfews are already in place in Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Montpellier, Lille, Toulouse, Rouen and Saint-Etienne and the metropolis of Marseille/Aix-en-Provence.

    Coronavirus has infected 957,421 people in France since the start of the pandemic, and 34,048 have lost their lives to the virus. Belgium, for its part, counts 253,386 confirmed cases, and 10,539 people have died.

