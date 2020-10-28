Brussels women wait longer to become pregnant...

Four out of ten women did not spontaneously go into labour in 2019. Almost one in three women were induced and one in ten went underwent a planned caesarian.
The proportion of induced births has been increasing in Brussels for the past two years. The proportion of deliveries by caesarean section or with surgical equipment has been stable for more than seven years.
The use of episiotomies declined from 36.1% to 17.8%.
The CEpiP drew up its report on the basis of official data from birth certificates.
The average age for women in Wallonia increased from 29.4 to 30.5 years old, CEpiP said, and the average age for Flemish women has increased to 29.1, Het Laatste Nieuws reports based on figures from Statistiek Vlaanderen.