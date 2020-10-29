Numbers: Coronavirus claims at least 1,175,992 lives worldwide

The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 1,175,992 lives worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December, according to a report by AFP from official sources Thursday at noon.

More than 44,561,260 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 29,949,000 are now considered to have recovered. This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries test only serious cases, others use the tests primarily for tracing purposes, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Wednesday, 6,979 new deaths and 479,389 new cases were reported worldwide. The countries with the highest number of new deaths in their latest assessments are the United States with 1,000 new deaths, India (517) and Brazil (510).

The United States is the most affected country both in terms of the number of deaths and cases, with 227,701 deaths for 8,859,300 recorded cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. At least 3,518,140 people were reported cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 158,456 deaths and 5,468,270 cases, India with 120,527 deaths (8,040,203 cases), Mexico with 90,309 deaths (906,863 cases), and the United Kingdom with 45,675 deaths (942,275 cases).

Among the hardest-hit countries, Peru has the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 104 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (96), Spain (76), and Brazil (75).

China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) officially counted a total of 85,915 cases (47 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,943 recoveries.

In Oceania, the Marshall Islands, one of the last countries reporting no cases, recently reported their first two cases of Covid-19, announced Wednesday the government of the archipelago.

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 397,054 deaths for 11,127,158 cases, Europe 270,927 deaths (9,672,097 cases), the United States and Canada 237,733 deaths (9,084,886 cases), Asia 168,592 deaths (10,387,612 cases), the Middle East 58,516 deaths (2,504,992 cases), Africa 42,149 deaths (1,750,186 cases), and Oceania 1,021 deaths (34,332 cases).

This assessment is based on data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase figures may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.

