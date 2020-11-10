   
Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Latest News:
Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions...
Full-time teleworking is bad for mental health, psychologists...
Belgium in Brief: Bye Bye Barometer...
Coronavirus: Belgian schools will reopen after extended autumn...
Belgium needs plan for rapid Covid-19 vaccine distribution,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
    Full-time teleworking is bad for mental health, psychologists warn
    Belgium in Brief: Bye Bye Barometer
    Coronavirus: Belgian schools will reopen after extended autumn break
    Belgium needs plan for rapid Covid-19 vaccine distribution, says expert
    ‘Radical measures’ needed to ensure Covid-19 safety at Brussels Airport
    EU auditors: Stable error rate in EU accounts but too many spending errors
    Belgium’s new cases and hospitalisations decrease, deaths continue to rise
    ‘Not that simple’: De Croo government drops coronavirus barometer
    Coronavirus worsens budget deficit for City of Brussels
    Almost half of Belgian employers violate coronavirus measures
    Over 80% of Belgian hospitals plead for one, not nine health ministers
    Pfizer’s Belgian site will produce millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgian man kills wife in Spanish holiday home, turns himself in
    US elections: the 2020 race for the White House in numbers
    What to do if your housemate has to quarantine
    Coronavirus: Antwerp bans Christmas markets until January
    In the wake of the pandemic, a social crisis brews in Brussels
    European leaders to hold virtual summit after Vienna attack
    Covid-19: high-risk contacts can get tested again from mid-November
    View more
    Share article:

    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions

    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Stricter controls are expected to be implemented in several Italian regions from Wednesday as the country strives to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

    Abruzzo, Basilicata, Liguria, Tuscany and Umbria are to be reclassified as “orange” rather than “yellow” zones and thus be subject to stricter rules.

    In particular, it will be forbidden to enter and leave these “orange” regions, but also to travel between cities within these regions – except to go to work or to medical appointments. Bars and restaurants will also be closed, except for home delivery and take-away services.

    The measures were announced by several local leaders, including the president of Abruzzo, Marco Marsilio, who said he had received the information from health minister Roberto Speranza. The latter has made no official comment, but he is expected to issue a decree on Tuesday, valid from Wednesday, which could also include part of Campania, a region in south-western Italy of which Naples is the capital.

    There have been talks of reclassifying Campania as a “red” region, which implies containment. This stricter measure is already applied in Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Calabria.

    Related News

     

    The Ansa press agency announced that Speranza would also place South Tyrol in the “red” zone, but this would not change much in practice, because the autonomous territory has already been in confinement since Monday by its own decision.

    The Italian government has divided the country into three zones: “red”, “orange” and “yellow”. The “orange” category currently includes only Sicily and Puglia. The “yellow” regions, which are relatively less infected, only have to comply with national measures. They have therefore introduced curfews, closure of museums and distance learning for high schools and universities.

    The government adopted a differentiated regime to avoid a nationwide containment, which would have caused much damage to the economy. However, there are doubts about the effectiveness of this strategy.

    Italy recorded 25,271 new infections on Monday, compared with a peak of nearly 40,000 on Saturday. However, the figures tend to be lower on Monday due to fewer tests being carried out at the weekend. The daily death toll was 356, 25 more than on Sunday. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care now stands at 2,849, an increase of 41% over the previous week.

    The Brussels Times