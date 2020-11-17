4 in 10 students flout coronavirus rules in their dorms, survey shows

More than 4 in 10 students at KU Leuven never, or rarely, follow the university’s coronavirus in their dorms, Leuven’s student magazine VETO said on Monday.

VETO conducted a survey of 722 students between 24 October and 1 November.

There was a significant difference in the flouting of rules depending on what type of room the students had, with about half of those living in a private room saying they never or rarely follow the rules, and half of those in residences saying they often or always do.

At the start of the academic year, virologist Marc Van Ranst, among others, called on students not to commute home every weekend. However, the VETO survey shows that corona did not influence the commuting behaviour of just under 50% of the students.

On the other hand, 40% indicated that they commuted less between their room and home, 9 percent say the opposite and commute more.

The survey also showed that about 60% of respondents indicated having less or much less social contact with other students, with some students anonymously testifying that “everything is very uncertain and lonely,” or that “the loneliness feels tremendously heavy, especially when you are staying in such a small room.”

However, almost in 1 in 2 students indicated that they never or almost never felt lonely.

