Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown...

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is preparing for a new lockdown as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, its Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Tuesday.

“If the figures do not improve, we will have to ask the Chamber of Deputies next Monday to adopt new measures,” Bettel announced. The government has prepared a package of measures in anticipation of this request.

A curfew is already in place for the Grand Duchy between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM, and wearing masks is mandatory in places where more than four people gather.

Related News

Luxembourg has so far recorded 9,286 coronavirus infections and 236 deaths. In addition, 211 people are currently hospitalised, 46 of whom are in intensive care.

Belgium, for comparison, whose population is around 18 times bigger, has counted 537,871 confirmed cases and 14,616 deaths. Belgium is currently in its second lockdown as it faces a second wave of infections.

The Brussels Times