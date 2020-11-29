Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care...

With coronavirus infections on the decrease, hospitals can now free up some beds reserved for Covid-19 patients and gradually reopen for care deemed “non-essential,” according to the inter-federal Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity Committee.

The Committee, which monitors the situation in Belgium’s hospitals, said in its latest circular that hospitals can switch gradually from Phase 2B to Phase 2A. This means some of the beds created for Covid-19 patients can be eliminated, although they will need to remain in reserve for another two weeks.

Hospitals can gradually resume care described as non-essential, according to the circular, which explains that the institutions are free to determine whether they are able to do so or not.

“We are gradually trying to make normal activity possible,” leaving it to hospitals to decide what is possible or not, said Committee member Geert Meyfroidt, president of the Intensive Medicine Association. “we’re restarting with the hand on the brake.”

