   
Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early...
Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve...
Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in...
EU aims to reduce plastic waste by encouraging...
Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January
    Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve
    Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in Brussels
    EU aims to reduce plastic waste by encouraging tap water use
    Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again
    Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Netherlands could start vaccinating its population by the first week of January, Dutch Public Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday.

    “The vaccine is now within reach and we are on the eve of a new phase in this crisis,” de Jonge said.

    The Netherland’s National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), municipal health services, general practitioners and doctors in nursing homes and institutions are working together to allow vaccination to start from the week of 4 January.

    Related News

     

    That said, “here is also a warning: this is really the most favourable scenario,” according to de Jonge. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission “are first on the ball. And safety comes before speed,” he added.

    The Netherlands currently has 522,835 confirmed cases, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and 9,363 deaths, making it the ninth-most affected country in Europe.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times