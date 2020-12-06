   
Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down...
Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp...
Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions...
New infections reach record high in the US...
Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down
    Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions in mid-January
    New infections reach record high in the US
    Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest in Spa
    Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels
    WHO: Vaccine acceptance is the next hurdle
    Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea
    Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs in Flanders
    Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now
    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
    Only one in three looks forward to a future in the same job
    Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures
    Hairdressers in Belgium set up shop on city streets to protest closures
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    10% excess deaths in Belgium in 2020 due to Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea

    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    © Belga

    South Korea on Sunday raised the health alert in and around its capital, Seoul, to the second highest level due to a surge in novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

    Health authorities had initially succeeded in containing the epidemic thanks to an aggressive testing and tracing strategy. However, new infections have spiked recently, exceeding 500 per day.

    South Korean authorities on Sunday confirmed 631 new cases, the highest single-day figure in nine months. Most of the infections were detected in and around Seoul, the Korean disease control and prevention agency reported. Compared to many other countries, the figures may seem low, but they nevertheless spurred the authorities into tightening restrictions.

    Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said on Sunday that the country was facing the most severe crisis since the start of the epidemic.

    All gatherings of more than 50 persons are now banned, while sporting competitions will take place behind closed doors. Coffee shops are limited to takeaways, and restaurants may only serve seated patrons until 9 p.m.

    These measures will remain in place until the end of the year, Prime Minister Chung said.

    South Korea has registered just over 37,000 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. It had been one of the first countries to be severely affected after the virus broke out in China.

    The Brussels Times