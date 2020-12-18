   
Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday...
EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid...
Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says...
College of Europe pushes students’ ‘personal responsibility’ amid...
Police break up cross-border lockdown party near Ghent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says
    College of Europe pushes students’ ‘personal responsibility’ amid ‘party palace’ accusations
    Police break up cross-border lockdown party near Ghent
    SNCB to buy 200 new double-decker carriages for €450 million
    Moderna coronavirus vaccine ‘overwhelmingly approved’ in US, Trump announces
    Belgian shops will not turn away international customers
    Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions
    Quarantining red-zone travellers not entitled to unemployment benefits
    Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open
    Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By January?
    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
    Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive
    Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures show
    European vaccine prices revealed in Belgian Twitter blunder
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s reproduction rate rises to 1.0
    More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany
    Consultative Committee told to lockdown if infections worsen
    View more
    Share article:

    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Switzerland has become the latest country in Europe to tighten measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

    Restuarants and facilities for culture, sports and leisure will have to close from Tuesday 22 December. Shops, while allowed to remain open, will have to operate with a limited capacity, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga announced on Friday.

    The restrictions will be in place until at least 22 January. However, cantons with reproduction rates below 1.0 or with 7-day case averages lower than the national average can relax their measures for restaurants and sports centres, Swiss Info reports.

    Ski resorts, meanwhile, will remain open, but will have to introduce the same restrictive measures as for shops.

    Related News

     

    The country sees more than 4,000 new cases on a daily basis. Together with the Principality of Liechtenstein, which is included in the Federal Office of Public Health’s status report, the country has seen 403,989 confirmed cases since 24 February, and 6,003 deaths.

    Switzerland follows countries like Germany and the Netherlands, both of which are now on lockdown, in tightening coronavirus measures.

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee is expected to give an update on Belgian measures tonight as new daily infections have risen for the sixth day in a row.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times