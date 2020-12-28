   
Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus...
101-year-old given first vaccine in Brussels...
Jos Hermans (96) given Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine...
First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels...
Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February
    101-year-old given first vaccine in Brussels
    Jos Hermans (96) given Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
    First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels
    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
    Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease
    Wanted: Cyclist who kneed small child out of his way on tape
    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’ says incoming Swiss President
    Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February

    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    If hospitalisations keep dropping at the current pace, Belgium could reach the key figure of 75 hospital admissions per day by mid-February, the national crisis centre said at a press conference on Monday.

    That number was put forward by Belgium’s Consultative Committee as one of two target figures – the other being 800 new daily infections on average -, after which Belgium could start to relax coronavirus measures.

    An average of 160.3 patients was admitted to hospital between 21 and 27 December, according to figures provided by Sciensano on Monday, representing an 11% decrease compared to the week before.

    That said, there was an increase in hospitalisations in East Flanders, Limburg and Flemish Brabant as well as in Walloon Brabant, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    Related News

     

    A total of 2,362 patients are currently in hospital, which is 8% fewer than the week before. Of these patients, 492 are in the intensive care unit.

    The number of intensive care patients is dropping more slowly, but this is normal, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht, as it concerns patients who require a lot of care. Van Gucht pointed out that 70% of those in intensive care were on a ventilator.

    In total, 638,877 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in Belgium as of Monday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times