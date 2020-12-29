   
Belgium’s daily average coronavirus infections drop below 2,000
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s daily average new coronavirus infections have dropped below 2,000, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 19 and 25 December, an average of 1,843.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 28% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 639,734. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 267.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 1% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 22 and 28 December, an average of 160.1 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 12% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,440 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 78 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 510 are in intensive care, which is 18 more than yesterday. A total of 284 patients are on a ventilator – 8 more than yesterday.

    From 19 to 25 December, an average number of 78.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 15.1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,234.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,829,550 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 31,788.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.4%. That means that fewer than one in thirteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 0.4% compared to last week, along with a 17% decrease in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, is now 0.92, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times