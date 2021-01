France is instating an earlier curfew in eight departments from Sunday night.

Departments (“départements”) are the numbered second-tier administrative subdivisions of France and are widely used there to designate locations.

The departments of Bouches-du-Rhône, Cher, Côte-d’Or, Allier, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, the Var and the Vaucluse will be joining 15 other departments that have a curfew in place from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

In the rest of the country, the curfew is in place from 8:00 PM.

France also recently extended its ban for UK travellers in an effort to prevent the further spread of a British coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more infectious.

A total of 20,177 new coronavirus infections were observed in France on Saturday, according to the latest official update. The country has counted 2,767,312 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, and 67,599 deaths.

