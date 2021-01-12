   
Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit’s impact on EU exports not as bad...
Measures taken to avoid repeats of chaos at...
Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10...
Extreme drought could hit twice as many people...
Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Brexit’s impact on EU exports not as bad as expected, credit insurer says
    Measures taken to avoid repeats of chaos at Brussels Airport
    Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10 years old
    Extreme drought could hit twice as many people by 2100
    Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium
    ‘Not a witch hunt’: municipalities can now check if people are quarantining
    Belgian politician named vice president of European Investment Bank
    Which animals returned to Belgium in 2020?
    Parliament faces backlog of cases to strip immunity from suspected wrongdoers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Infection Blame Game
    Belgium to buy 7.5 million additional Pfizer vaccines
    2020 ‘one of deadliest years’ in Belgium since Spanish flu of 1918
    Antwerp hospitals ban ‘unhygienic’ fabric masks
    Wallonia extends curfew until mid-February
    AstraZeneca submits EMA application for Covid vaccine
    Brussels’ ‘unfavourable’ cut of EU recovery fund comes under criticism
    New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop
    Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre
    Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint ID card on Thursday
    View more
    Share article:

    Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Confidence in vaccinations against coronavirus is growing in Belgium, a recent survey found.

    The latest results of the Great Corona Study (conducted every two weeks by the University of Antwerp) show that 80% of the general public is prepared to get a jab to protect themselves against coronavirus.

    Among health workers, the percentage is the same as for the general population, while it is higher for people in the population with risk factors (82%) and rises to 90% for the population over 65 years old.

    People consider information on vaccines from general practitioners, pharmacists and scientific experts to be reliable, the study also found.

    Conversely, the opinion of friends and family on the issue seems less important, and respondents indicated that they pay little attention to opinions published on social networks.

    Respondents also seemed to be less concerned about any risks associated with the vaccine. Two in three people are concerned that the coronavirus vaccines carry greater risks than other long-standing vaccines, down from more than three in four during the summer, and 42% worry about severe side effects, down from 57% last summer.

    Related News

     

    Some participants indicated they would be less compliant with coronavirus measures after being vaccinated, both after the first dose (20%) and the second (33%).

    “If vaccinated people take the rules more lightly, this could reduce the motivation of non-vaccinated people,” warned Philippe Beutels of the University of Antwerp, saying it could relaunch the spread of the virus faster than the vaccination campaign could stop it, “because no vaccine is 100% effective.”

    Belgium started its large-scale vaccination campaign on 5 January after a week of several successful pilot tests in nursing homes in various parts of the country.

    So far, only the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech has been administered, but the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Belgium on Monday after it was recommended and approved on Wednesday for use in the EU.

    The next questionnaire for the study can be filled in here on Tuesday until 10:00 PM.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times