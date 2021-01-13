   
Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by 30%
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by 30%

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The increase in average new daily infections has risen to 30%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 3 and 9 January, an average of 2,070.3 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 30% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 667,322. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 222.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 16% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 6 and 12 January, an average of 124.4 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 6% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,960 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 60 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 356 are in intensive care, which is 22 fewer than yesterday. A total of 197 patients are on a ventilator – 2 more than yesterday.

    From 3 to 9 January, an average number of 50.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 25.1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,194.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,363,913 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 42,906.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

    The percentage decreased by 1.8% compared to last week, along with a 69% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, is at 0.93, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times