Ireland to require negative Covid test from Saturday...

Anyone travelling to Ireland will have to present a negative PCR test from Saturday, the Irish government announced on Tuesday evening.

The test must be carried out within 72 hours before arrival, the government said in a statement.

In addition, passengers from Great Britain and South Africa will have to stay in isolation for 14 days, even if they carry out a second test after arrival.

Arrivals from countries classified red and grey by the ECDC will have to “restrict their movements” for 14 days, but these restrictions can be lifted after a second negative PCR test carried out more than five days after arrival.

A lockdown ordering people to stay at home, with a few exceptions, is in force in the country of five million inhabitants, which on Tuesday recorded 2,397 deaths and 155,591 cases of coronavirus.

Faced with a sharp increase in the spread of the virus, Ireland saw an incidence of 1,288 new confirmed cases per million inhabitants on Monday (averaged over seven days), according to data compiled by Oxford University.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times