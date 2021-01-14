   
Belgium exceeds 670,000 coronavirus infections
Thursday, 14 January, 2021
    Belgium exceeds 670,000 coronavirus infections

    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 670,000 Belgians have been infected with coronavirus as daily infections continue to rise, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 4 and 10 January, an average of 2,082.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 28% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 670,249. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 225.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 7 and 13 January, an average of 125.1 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 4% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,937 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 23 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 360 are in intensive care, which is 4 more than yesterday. A total of 184 patients are on a ventilator – 13 fewer than yesterday.

    From 4 to 10 January, an average number of 53.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 17.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,250.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,427,553 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,736.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

    The percentage decreased by 1.7% compared to last week, along with a 69% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has risen to 0.95, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times