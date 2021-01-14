   
1 in 5 primary care providers in Belgium have been infected with coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 January, 2021
Latest News:
France implements 6:00 PM curfew from Saturday...
‘A new danger’: UK coronavirus variant begins circulating...
Bruges named one of the world’s most Instagrammable...
What happens with already-booked trips if Belgium closes...
1 in 5 primary care providers in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    France implements 6:00 PM curfew from Saturday
    ‘A new danger’: UK coronavirus variant begins circulating in Belgium
    Bruges named one of the world’s most Instagrammable places
    What happens with already-booked trips if Belgium closes its borders?
    1 in 5 primary care providers in Belgium have been infected with coronavirus
    Space-age passerelle opens between federal parliament buildings
    Coronavirus: summer festivals could get go-ahead by mid-March
    EU-US relations: Europe extends the hand of peace to Biden
    Three people arrested for setting fire to police station at Brussels riots
    Pfizer investigates if vaccine can stay in a regular fridge for longer
    Belgium in Brief: Riots in Brussels
    EU agency greenlights food products containing mealworms
    Charleroi hydrogen bus project postponed due to lack of funding
    Over 100 arrests at Brussels riots after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Can Belgium unilaterally decide to close its borders?
    Snowy scenes across Belgium could continue all week
    Belgium needs tighter travel restrictions now, experts warns
    Ibrahima died in custody of heart failure, no trace of drugs, lawyer says
    Nearly 3 in 10 Belgians are interested in leasing a bicycle
    Leuven research suggests cause for irritable bowel syndrome
    View more
    Share article:

    1 in 5 primary care providers in Belgium have been infected with coronavirus

    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    One in five primary care providers in Belgium has tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, Medi-Sphère reports on Thursday based on a recent study.

    The study was carried out by the universities of Liège and Antwerp, together with the College of General Medicine and Domus Medica. It involved over 3,000 participants, all front-line workers, who were to administer serological (blood-based) rapid tests.

    In total, 90% of those workers recorded their results in an online questionnaire between 24 December and 8 January. Around 14.3% showed a prevalence of coronavirus antibodies.

    Adding those who reported having tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic but tested negative during the rapid tests bring the total to 20%.

    Related News

     

    More than half (55%) identified a patient as the source of their infection, followed by a family member (25%) or a colleague (14%), while the remaining 6% did not know how they caught the virus.

    The care providers who have been infected are among 670,249 confirmed cases in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times