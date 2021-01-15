   
Belgium's coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%
Friday, 15 January, 2021
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Average coronavirus hospital admissions have dropped by 7%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

    Between 5 and 11 January, an average of 2,085.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 24% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 672,886. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 229.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 10% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 8 and 14 January, an average of 121.7 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 7% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,908 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 29 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 346 are in intensive care, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. A total of 186 patients are on a ventilator – 2 more than yesterday.

    From 5 to 11 January, an average number of 52.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 17.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,294.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,484,142 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 44,309.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

    The percentage decreased by 1.4% compared to last week, along with a 61% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, is now at 0.94, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times