   
Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel...
Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no...
Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African...
Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by...
Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel
    Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no longer allowed
    Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants
    Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%
    Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions
    Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began
    Vaccination: How many doses have been distributed to EU member states?
    High Fens reopen to traffic this weekend
    1.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in Antwerp
    Dutch government steps down over child benefits scandal
    Belgian chemical exports to UK down 23% even before Brexit
    10 in 35,000 vaccinated people experience side-effects, data shows
    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
    Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges
    Dutch government on the brink of collapse over benefits scandal
    ‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid art gallery
    Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000 more deaths in 2020
    Belgium has to ban non-essential travel, Van Ranst says
    Covid-19: Flanders starts speed-testing at produce market
    Belgium tightens rules for UK travellers arriving by bus or train
    View more
    Share article:

    Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Nearly 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Belgium since the official launch of the vaccine rollout at the beginning of January, according to figures compiled by Sciensano on Friday.

    In total, 49,847 people have received the first injection of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, according to initial figures.

    After a pilot phase started on 28 December, the large-scale vaccination campaign began on 5 January among residents and staff of rest and care homes. A total of 17% of the target audience in these institutions has now been covered.

    The number is nevertheless underestimated because there is a delay between the time of vaccination and registration in the database of the national register, stressed the inter-federal spokesman Yves Van Laethem.

    In addition to the data provided by pharmaceutical producers, “each batch of vaccine that crosses the borders of the European Union is once again checked by an official and independent laboratory. In Belgium, this is done by the public health institute Sciensano, which is authorised by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP),” said his Dutch-speaking counterpart Steven Van Gucht.

    Related News

     

    Up until now, only the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech was available for use as it was the only vaccine with a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU, until the Moderna vaccine was approved by the EU on 6 January.

    Belgium will start administering the Moderna vaccine on Monday, starting with four hospitals including one in Brussels.

    The two vaccines could be joined by that of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford at the end of January as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has received a formal application for authorisation.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times