Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began

The number is nevertheless underestimated because there is a delay between the time of vaccination and registration in the database of the national register, stressed the inter-federal spokesman Yves Van Laethem.
In addition to the data provided by pharmaceutical producers, “each batch of vaccine that crosses the borders of the European Union is once again checked by an official and independent laboratory. In Belgium, this is done by the public health institute Sciensano, which is authorised by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP),” said his Dutch-speaking counterpart Steven Van Gucht.
Up until now, only the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech was available for use as it was the only vaccine with a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU, until the Moderna vaccine was approved by the EU on 6 January.